Millions of Facebook records found on Amazon cloud servers: Security firm

-
ALSO READ
Facebook in another row as Vietnam says it violated cybersecurity law
UK fines Facebook 500,000 pounds for data breach impacting 1 million users
Facebook users need $1,000 to deactivate account for one year: Study
Think tank asks panel to probe Facebook's lobbying practices in India
Spammers looking to make money behind recent data breach, says Facebook
-
Millions of Facebook Inc's user records were inadvertently posted on Amazon.com Inc's cloud computing servers in plain sight, researchers at cybersecurity firm UpGuard reported on Wednesday.
Facebook said last month it resolved a glitch that exposed passwords of millions of users stored in readable format within its internal systems to its employees.
Cybersecurity blog KrebsOnSecurity also reported in March that the passwords were accessible to as many as 20,000 Facebook employees and dated back as early as 2012.
Facebook and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU