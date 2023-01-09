Motorola Edge 30 Fusion phone gets Viva Magenta colour variant: Details

-
Smartphone maker Motorola on Monday launched the Viva Magenta colour variant of its Edge 30 Fusion smartphone. Priced at Rs 42,999, the special edition Motorola Edge 30 Fusion in Viva Magenta colour will be available from January 12 at 3 PM at an introductory price of Rs 39,999. It will be available online on Flipkart and Motorola online store and offline at Reliance Digital stores.
In addition to introductory pricing, Motorola is offering Rs 3,500 instant discount on IndusInd Bank credit card equated monthly instalment transactions, Rs 7,699 worth of benefits to Reliance Jio users, and up to Rs 1,000 cashback on payments through MobiKwik Wallet and Paytm Payments Bank net banking.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion: Specifications
The smartphone has a 6.55-inch curved POLED HDR10+ screen of 144Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, the phone packs a 4,400 mAh battery supported by 68W TurboPower fast-wired-charging technology.
The Edge 30 Fusion comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. It has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a 32MP front camera.
The phone has a glossy metal frame, Gorilla Glass protection, and anti-fingerprint surface. Besides the new Viva Magenta colour, the phone is available in cosmic grey and solar gold colour variants. Other features of the phone include an on-screen fingerprint sensor and face unlock.
First Published: Mon, January 09 2023. 15:23 IST
