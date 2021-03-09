Motorola launches Android 11 OS powered Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 in India

China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched in India the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 Powered by Android 11 operating system, both the boot near-stock Android user interface. Besides, both the ships with Motorola ThinkShield technology, which is touted by the company to provide four layers of enhanced protection to users in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats.

The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will be available in aurora grey & breeze blue and dark pearl & pastel sky colours, respectively. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Moto G10 Power will go on sale starting March 16 at 12 pm on Flipkart. The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999. It will be available on Flipkart starting March 17 at 12 pm.

Moto G10 Power: Specifications

The Moto G10 Power is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W USB-C fast-charger. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro vision sensor, and a depth sensor. The phone ships with near-stock Android 11 operating system with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security technology named ThinkShield. It is touted by the company to provide enhanced protection at both hardware and software level. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage and 4GB RAM. It is a 4G smartphone with IP52 ingress rating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It features a dedicated Google Assistant button.

Moto G30: Specifications

The Moto G30 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W USB-C fast-charger. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro vision sensor, and a depth sensor. The phone ships with near-stock Android 11 operating system with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security technology named ThinkShield. It is touted by the company to provide enhanced protection at both hardware and software level. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage and 4GB RAM. It is a 4G smartphone with IP52 ingress rating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate.