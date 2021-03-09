Motorola launches Android 11 OS powered Moto G10 Power, Moto G30 in India

-
ALSO READ
Motorola's Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 set for India launch today
Moto G 5G with Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5000 mAh battery launched: Price, specs
Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus in India at Rs 9,499: Know specs, features
Stocks to watch: Stove Kraft, Hero Moto, Britannia, M&M, Biocon, Tata Power
Motorola Razr 5G foldable phone launched in India: Price, specs, and more
-
China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand Motorola on Tuesday launched in India the Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 smartphones. Powered by Android 11 operating system, both the smartphones boot near-stock Android user interface. Besides, both the smartphones ships with Motorola ThinkShield technology, which is touted by the company to provide four layers of enhanced protection to users in terms of protecting personal data from malware, phishing, and other threats.
The Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 will be available in aurora grey & breeze blue and dark pearl & pastel sky colours, respectively. Priced at Rs 9,999, the Moto G10 Power will go on sale starting March 16 at 12 pm on Flipkart. The Moto G30 is priced at Rs 10,999. It will be available on Flipkart starting March 17 at 12 pm.
Moto G10 Power: Specifications
The Moto G10 Power is powered by a 6,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W USB-C fast-charger. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro vision sensor, and a depth sensor. The phone ships with near-stock Android 11 operating system with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security technology named ThinkShield. It is touted by the company to provide enhanced protection at both hardware and software level. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage and 4GB RAM. It is a 4G smartphone with IP52 ingress rating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen. It features a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Moto G30: Specifications
The Moto G30 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 20W USB-C fast-charger. The phone sports a quad-camera array on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a macro vision sensor, and a depth sensor. The phone ships with near-stock Android 11 operating system with Motorola’s proprietary four-layer security technology named ThinkShield. It is touted by the company to provide enhanced protection at both hardware and software level. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 system-on-chip, the smartphone comes with 64GB on-board storage and 4GB RAM. It is a 4G smartphone with IP52 ingress rating for protection against minor water spills and splashes. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen of 90Hz refresh rate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU