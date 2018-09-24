Motorola One Power launch at 12 noon today: Watch livestream, know features

Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is all set to launch the One Power in India on September 24. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone is Motorola's first one to feature a notch-based screen. It also boasts a completely new design, which looks different from the existing Moto range. The new design is accentuated by a tall aspect ratio screen on the front. The screen has a notch on top, accommodating the earpiece, front camera and sensors. On the back, there is a dual camera module that looks completely different from existing modules seen in Moto-branded smartphones.

Apart from design and new camera module, the One Power also gets the moniker. The phone boots Android Oreo operating system out of the box.

However, it will soon be upgraded to Android 9.0 Pie with added software enhancement from Motorola such as the Moto experience gestures and Moto display. The phone is also expected to support Google Treble project for consistent future software upgrades directly from Google, including security patches, for up to two years.

Motorola One Power, exclusively on Flipkart, launching on 24th September at 12 pm.

In terms of specifications and features, the would be powered by Qualcomm mid-range focussed Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Speaking of the Motorola One Power key features, the phone would sport a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. The phone would feature a metallic body with vertically aligned dual camera module placed on the top left corner on the back, along with a circular fingerprint sensor with Moto icon embedded on it placed at the upper centre of the device.

Imaging would be taken care by a dual camera module on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture size, coupled with 5MP depth-sensing lens. There would be a 12MP camera lens on the front for selfies. Powering the device is a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.

