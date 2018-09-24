Motorola One Power with 5,000 mAh battery, Android One launched at Rs 15999

Motorola, a Lenovo-owned smartphone brand, launched the One Power with mammoth 5,000 mAh battery at Rs 15,999 on September 24. The Flipkart-exclusive smartphone will go on sale on October 5 at 12 noon. The smartphone is the first offering to feature a notch-based screen. The phone also boasts a metallic build with a dual camera module at the back. The phone will be available only in black colour, with 64GB of internal storage and 4GB RAM. The handset supports Google Treble project for consistent software upgrades in timely manner, including security updates. Being an smartphone, it gets unlimited storage for high resolution photos on Google drive.

In terms of design, the One Power differs from previous generation Moto-branded smartphones. It boasts a completely new design with a tall stance, thanks to 19:9 aspect ratio screen on the front. The screen has a notch on top, accommodating the earpiece, front camera and sensors.

At the back, there is a dual camera module that looks completely different from existing modules seen in Moto-branded smartphones. Instead of the centrally-aligned bulging circular dual camera modules seen in other Moto-branded smartphones, the has a vertically-aligned dual rear camera on the top left corner that sits well within the frame.

Although the phone boots Android Oreo out of the box, the company has promised an Android 9.0 Pie update that will roll out soon. Interestingly, the Motorola One Power operating system is loaded with Moto software enhancements such as Moto action and Moto display. The Moto action allows the user to turn on the phone’s camera or flashlight using simple hand gestures. The Moto display, on the other hand, wakes up the screen to show time, date and notifications. It allows the user to interact with notifications without unlocking the device.

In terms of specifications and features, the Motorola One Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), mated with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone sports a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen of fullHD+ resolution stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. It has a metallic body with vertically-aligned dual camera module placed on the top left corner at the back, along with a circular fingerprint sensor with the Moto icon embedded on it, placed at the upper centre of the device.

Imaging is taken care by a dual camera module on the back featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/1.8 aperture size, coupled with 5MP depth-sensing lens. There is a 12MP camera lens on the front for selfies of large 1.25 micron pixel size. Powering the device is a mammoth 5,000 mAh battery.