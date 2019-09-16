Motorola's Moto E6s with dual rear cameras to launch today; details here

Chinese information technology company Lenovo-owned is set to launch the Moto E6s smartphone on Monday at 1 PM. Like other series under the Moto branding, the E-series has not been upgraded with a new smartphone launch in a long time. Therefore, the launch of the Moto E6s is crucial for the company, which is looking to resurrect its identity in the budget smartphone segment it once dominated.

According to phone’s listing page on Flipkart, the Moto E6s will boast dual rear cameras, featuring a 13-megapixel primary sensor mated with a 2MP depth sensor for bokeh effect and portrait shots. The phone would come in 64GB internal storage and 4GB RAM configuration. It would sport a 6.1-inch screen of an HD+ resolution stretched in a tall 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

The screen will feature a waterdrop-shaped notch on top to accommodate the phone’s selfie camera. The phone is expected to have a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back with a Moto icon embossed on it.

Additionally, the phone is expected to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor. It will boot Android Pie operating system with some customisations layered on top for value addition features. The phone is expected to be powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. It would have a dual SIM card slot with a hybrid secondary SIM slot for storage expansion (up to 512GB).