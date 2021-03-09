Motorola's Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 set for India launch today

Lenovo-owned is set to launch Moto G10 Power and Moto G30 in India on Tuesday. The launch event for both the smartphones will start at 12 pm IST and the phones will be available on e-commerce giant Flipkart. The two budget smartphones were launched in China last month. Some reports claim that Moto G10 Power is a rebranded version of Moto G10 which was launched in China.

What are the key features both the smartphones are expected carry?

Let’s take a look

Moto G10 Power

For a budget phone expected to be priced under Rs 15,000, G10 Power is expected to be loaded with great features.

Display

The phone will have a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display and an aspect ratio of 20:9. The smartphone will have a bezel-less display with a waterdrop notch on it. It is expected to have a screen resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels with a pixel density of 270ppi.

Camera

G10 Power will have quad camera setup on the back with a 48 MP primary camera. It will also have an 8 MP ultra wide angle shooter, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth camera. The camera also features HDR mode, autofocus, LED flash, digital zoom and face detection, among others. It will also have an 8 MP front camera.

Operating system and battery

G10 Power will run on Android 11 and will also have Thinkshield for advanced security. It will have an Octa-core processor with an Adreno 610 GPU with 4GB RAM and Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 chipset.

The handset will come with a non-replaceable Li-ion battery with 6000mAh charging capacity. It will also have an internal memory of 64 GB expandable up to 512 GB. The phone will support Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE network, A-GPS, Type-C USB charging, Bluetooth v5.0.

Price

The 4GB/6GGB version is likely to cost Rs 14,990 in India and expected to be available in black and gold colour.

Moto G30

G30 will also run on Android 11 operating system. It will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Chipset with Octa-core processor. The handset will have a 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal memory. Some of the features will be similar to G10 Power. The screen resolution will be 720 x 1600 with a pixel density of 270 ppi. G30 will also have a quad camera setup on the back but with a larger 64 MP primary camera.

It will be backed by a 5000mAh battery.

MOTO G30 price in India

G30’s starting price will be slightly cheaper at Rs 13,999. The handset is expected to be available in Phantom Black and Pastel Sky colours.