MSI Prestige PS42: High-performing ultrabook designed with blinders on

At a price of Rs 99,990, the MSI Prestige PS42 is not an entry-level ultrabook. It looks like one, even though it does not perform like one. It’s all very confusing. I am tempted to say let’s not judge this book by its cover.

But that’s exactly where I will start. It’s the first ultrabook from the stable of Taiwanese gaming-powerhouse MSI. And it deserves our full attention. Build and design The good news: the PS42 is the lightest of them all. And I am not talking about bulky top-performing laptops but notebooks that are called notebooks for a reason. ...