Muse Wearables rides tech wave with hybrid watches, virus-killing clothes

In the time of Covid-19, you could catch the dreaded virus through your clothes or simply brushing against tables, chairs, doors and a plethora of other furniture items out there.

But what if some of these items that you use daily were to be made in such a way as to quickly destroy all kinds of harmful viruses and bacteria, including the new Coronavirus? Muse Wearables, a consumer technology start-up incubated at IIT Madras Incubation Cell, which designs, develops and sells wearable electronics, and consumer mobile internet services, is working on pathogen-destroying clothes. The ...