National Internet Exchange announces personalised email for .IN users

The National Exchange of India (NIXI) today announced that it will provide users a personalised services with 10 GB space for .IN users. A user may approach www.registry.in to get a free personalized e-mail.

“This is perhaps the most unique offering being made by an CCTLD, in an attempt to take the .IN domain to a much larger proportion,” said Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretory, MeitY. Sawhney was talking at the celebrations of the completion of 18 years of NIXI.

NIXI, the first Exchange of the country, facilitates peering of ISPs among themselves for the purpose of routing the domestic traffic within the country, instead of taking it all the way to the US/abroad, thereby resulting in a better quality of service and reduced bandwidth charges for ISPs by saving international currency on International Bandwidth. NIXI is also the .IN Registry managing India’s country code top-level domain (ccTLD) -.IN. NIXI also manages the National Registry of the country delegating Internet Protocol addresses (IPv4 and IPv6) and Autonomous System numbers to the Indian Affiliates.

India has surpassed 2.7 million registrations of .in domain, making India the third-largest nation in Asia in the country-centric, top-level domain growth, said NIXI.

Further, NIXI is also focusing on promoting local content with its .भारत initiatives. Starting with five languages, the. भारत domain is now available in all 22 official languages. India is the only country to provide domain in 22 official Indian Languages.

Sawhney also pointed out that as the country moves towards becoming a digital economy the focus of the government will be to see how users can get more access to government services digitally.

Sawhney also stressed on the need of skilling students in digital skills for which the MeitY has launched Future Prime Skills, where with industry partners a large number of high quality courses in digital skill are being made available for free.