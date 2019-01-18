NIT Trichy, AAI ink MoU to develop air traffic flow management technologies

The National Institute of Technology, Trichy (NIT-T) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with (AAI) to promote a joint venture (JV) for the development of technologies for flow management and control.

The objective of the MoU is to develop a long-term collaboration in which multiple parties agree to work together to arrive at beneficial solutions.

According to the press release, air navigation services, airport-related research and development activities would now support the in addressing aviation, infrastructure and management challenges, thereby benefitting the Indian economy.

Talking about the partnership with AAI, Mini Shaji Thomas, Professor at said, "Collaboration will offer transfer of knowledge and skill to experts by NIT-Trichy through specifically designed training programs in the areas of flow management, future air navigation service, air traffic management process re-engineering, airport operations/engineering solutions, radar signal processing, multisensor integration and so on."

K Murali, Joint General Manager, Corporate Headquarters, said, "Research associates, research scholars and students of NIT-Trichy will support the research activities at AAI's R&D Centre and the AAI will be able to provide a research platform for the NIT-Trichy researchers."