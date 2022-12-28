JUST IN
Heart rate variability: Know about biometric most fitness trackers measure
LG Innotek to reveal new camera module at 'Consumer Electronics Show 2023'
LG to develop next-gen smart home appliances that can track sleep
IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022
WhatsApp to end support for these Android, iOS smartphones from December 31
WhatsApp working on feature to let users select chats on Desktop beta
Open-source platform 'Home Assistant' to get new voice assistant in 2023
Apple may launch new version of iPad mini in late 2023 or early 2024
13 Xiaomi, Redmi models to support Reliance Jio's standalone 5G tech
Android 14 will make devices stay connected to web even as they age
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Apple may launch foldable smartphone 'iPhone Fold' by 2025: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch goes on sale: Price, features, specs

The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha smartwatch is available on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon

Topics
Noise | smartwatches | fitness wearables

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha
Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

Home-grown consumer technology brand Noise's recently launched smartwatch, the ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha, is now available for purchase on the company's online store and e-commerce platform Amazon. Priced at Rs 3,799, the smartwatch comes in black, pink, blue, wine and teal colours. Below are the specifications and features of the smartwatch:

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha: Specification

The ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED screen of 368x448 resolution and 550 nits of brightness level. The fitness wearable has a rectangular dial with a side-mounted digital crown for navigation. It offers over 150 cloud-based watch faces for customisation. It is IP68 rated for water and dust resistance.

Powered by Noise Tru Sync technology, the smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling feature. It has Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity with smartphones. The smartwatch comes with 'smart touch control' for customisation such as 'tap to wake' and 'palm control' to turn off display.

According to Noise, the smartwatch is equipped with InstaCharge technology, which can charge it up to 50 per cent within 30 minutes. It can last up to seven days on normal usage.

As for the fitness features, there are over 100 sports modes built-in. It has sensors for heart rate monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, it also tracks female health, activity level, sleep patterns, breathing patterns, and stress measurement. It has an inbuilt productivity suite, including features like calculator, events reminder, weather updates, stocks update and more.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Noise

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 14:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU