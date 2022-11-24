Noise launches Air Buds 2 wireless earbuds at Rs 1,799: Know specs and more

Expanding its true-wireless-stereo earphone line-up, home-grown consumer brand on Thursday launched the Air Buds 2. Priced at Rs 1,799, the wireless will be available in clear white and clear black colours on Noise's official website, Amazon, and Flipkart starting November 24.

“Consumer-centricity being core to our DNA, Air Buds 2 is designed to deliver flagship audio experience to the community seeking a dependable device in their budget for their everyday hustle. With a vision of introducing products that are a blend of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are certain that this feature-packed product will add more value to the lives of users.” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, .

Air Buds 2: Specifications

The Air Buds 2 is a pair of half in-ear wireless featuring a case with translucent lid. It is IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance. The feature 13mm audio drivers and boast up to 40 hours of battery life with a charging case. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Noise says these earbuds can deliver up to 4 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, offering wake and pair features. For Bluetooth calling, it packs a built-in quad microphone setup. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have touch buttons to control music, adjust volume, and receive/reject calls. Besides, the earbuds also offer environmental noise cancellation (ENC) to eliminate unwanted sound.