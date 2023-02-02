Noise launches Buds Connect true wireless earbuds at Rs 1,299: Details here

Expanding its truly wireless earphones portfolio, home-grown consumer technology brand on Thursday launched the Buds Connect. Priced at Rs 1,299, the wireless are available in carbon black, mint green and ivory white colours on Noise's official website and Amazon.

“With the aim to introduce products that are an amalgamation of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are thrilled to expand our TWS portfolio with the launch of Buds Connect. The latest addition is in line with our belief to bring together feature rich products packaged in an ergonomic design, making Buds Connect ideal for the youth,” said Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, .

Noise Buds Connect: Specifications

The Noise Buds Connect is a pair of half in-ear wireless featuring 13mm audio drivers. It is IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. Supported by environmental noise cancellation (ENC), it is said to offer crystal-clear audio experience while making calls, virtual meets, and seamless communication. It comes with a USB Type-C port for charging. Noise says these can deliver up to 50 hours of playtime coupled with Quad Mic ENC and nearly 10 hours of single buds playtime.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity and support HyperSync technology for quick pairing. For voice calls, the earbuds pack quad-microphone setup. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices and has support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant. These have touch buttons to control music, adjust volume, activate voice assistant and receive/reject calls.