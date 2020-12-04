Noise launches Headphones, Portable Speaker among six audio products

Gurugram-based Noise today launched six audio devices today, including two wireless Noise Defy and Noise One, Vibe Portable Speaker, and three neckbands (Noise Tune Sport 2, Noise Tune Elite Sport, Noise Tune Active Plus).

Noise Defy

Noise Defy is company's first Bluetooth on-ear with ANC support. Priced at Rs 5,499, Defy features 40mm drivers, offers 30 hours of playtime, limited to 20 hours with ANC mode on, and support voice assistant and 90-degree rotation. Defy is available in Onyx Black colour, have a metal finish, and a leather carrying case.

Noise One

Priced at Rs 1,299, Noise One feature 40mm drivers and uses Tru Bass technology. The IPX4 water resistant headphones offer playback of up to 16 hours, noise isolation, hands-free calling, and voice assistant functions. Noise One will be available for purchase from Flipkart starting December 5. The product will be offered in two colour variants.

Noise Vibe

Noise Vibe is company's first wireless speaker, Vibe offers a 9-hour-playtime and has multiple pairing mode options, such as FM/aux/BT/SD card. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a transmission range of 10 metres. It has voice assist features as well.

Noise Vibe comes in Stone Grey, Olive Green, Rose Beige, and Midnight Black colour variants. Priced at Rs. 1,299. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart as well starting tomorrow.

Noise Tune Sport 2

Noise Tune Sport 2 neckband is priced at Rs 799 and has dual-pairing and hands-free calling features. It promises a playtime of six hours and is IPX4 water resistant. Available in Midnight Black, Electric Blue, Lime Green and Fiery Orange colour variants, Sport 2 neckband features 10mm drivers and is available on Amazon.

Noise Tune Elite Sport

Noise Tune Elite Sport neckband is priced at Rs 1,099 and will be available on Flipkart starting tomorrow. Available in Zesty Lime, Brisk Blue, Lively Black, and Vivid Red colour options, the neckband comes with IPX5 water resistance and has sporty fin tips.

Noise Tune Active Plus

Noise Tune Active Plus neckband is priced at Rs 1,299 and will be available on Amazon, and Flipkart starting tomorrow. It comes in three colour options – Garnet Purple, Sapphire Blue, and Jade Green. Tune Active Plus neckband is equipped with 20mm dynamic drivers, has dual-pairing and hands-free, fast-charging features and offers six hours of playtime on a 15-minute charge. They have voice assistant support and inline buttons for controlling calls, volume, and music playback.