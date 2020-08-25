Nokia 5.3 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC launched: Price, sale details

Finnish smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in India the 5.3. The smartphone comes with a promise to get Android OS upgrades for up to two years, and it is ready to get Android 11 soon. The dualSIM smartphone will be available online at Amazon and phones portal in cyan, sand and charcoal colours from September 1. It will be available in 4GB/64GB and 6GB/64GB configurations, priced at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,499, respectively.

Currently, is taking the pre-orders for the 5.3 through Nokia.com/phones or notify-me on Amazon. As part of its launch offer, Nokia 5.3 buyers on Jio network will get benefits worth Rs 4,000 on a recharge of Rs 349. The benefits include: Rs 2,000 instant cashback from Jio and Rs 2,000 worth vouchers from partners. This offer is applicable for new as well as existing Jio subscribers.





“With Nokia 5.3 our goal was to give fans a robust device that’s also stunning, that allows them to both create and enjoy content in a different way. Bringing an AI-powered quad camera, as well as being the first Nokia phone to use the Snapdragon™ 665 Mobile Platform, the Nokia 5.3 brings an entertainment and creative powerhouse to more people across the world,” said Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer,

As for the specifications and features, the Nokia 5.3 sports a 6.55-inch HD+ resolution screen of 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 system-on-chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. Imaging is covered by a quad-camera set-up on the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 5MP ultrawide sensor, 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP sensor for selfies and video calls. According to HMD Global, the Nokia 5.3 boast artificial intelligence-based imaging, especially for lowlight conditions. The phone ships with Android 10, and will get Android 11 soon. Running the show is a 4,000 mAh battery. Like other Nokia-branded smartphones, the Nokia 5.3 has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side of the frame.