Not the time to celebrate, says Google as it postpones Android 11 launch

has once again postponed the launch of 11 operating system’s first beta version. The delay could possibly be due to the on-going internal conflict in the US or due to the coronavirus crisis. However, did not specify the reason for the delay.

“We are excited to tell you more about 11, but now is not the time to celebrate. We are postponing the June 3rd event and beta release. We'll be back with more on 11, soon.” said in a blogpost.

The first beta of the Android 11 was earlier postponed to go official on June 3 through an online event. However, the launch now stands cancelled and Google will come out with a new launch date in future.





The Android maker had released the fourth developer preview of the upcoming Android 11 operating system for the developers on May 7. In a blogpost published in May, the Android Developers team at Google said, “When we started planning Android 11, we didn't expect the kinds of changes that would find their way to all of us, across nearly every region in the world. These have challenged us to stay flexible and find new ways to work together, especially with our developer community."

The delay in Android 11 Beta 1 version launch will likely also impact the rollout schedule of the operating system.

Here is how the schedule stood until recently: