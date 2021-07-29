Nothing ear (1) wireless earbuds review: Music to the ear, jewel to the eye

After a slight delay in launch, London-based tech start-up Nothing’s first audio product is finally here. Called the ear (1), this pair of wireless earbuds boasts a novel and distinct transparent design. Priced at Rs 5,999, the ear (1) is full of features, including some that you find only in expensive wireless earbuds, such as active noise cancellation and wireless charging.

On paper, the ear (1) seems to beat the competition hands down. But is it equally good in real-life experience? Let’s find out:

Design

The ear (1) looks different, in a good way. Unlike other wireless earbuds, the ear (1) has a semi-transparent design, for both earbuds and charging-cum-storage case. One must give it to Nothing’s co-founder Carl Pei for taking the bold decision of going ahead with a semi-transparent design for the ear (1) simply because it is always easy to cover things up using pretty props; adding finesse on a naked design takes some effort. That said, the ear (1) looks clean and goes in line with the brand philosophy that tech should not be intrusive but something that fades into the background.

Though the ear (1)’s semi-transparent design looks refreshing, its white colour theme is underwhelming. I, for one, would have easily gone for black, but ear (1) does not have colour options. The colour choice is a subjective matter and people with a liking for whites would appreciate the overall design of the Nothing ear (1).

As for the build, the ear (1)’s earbuds are durable and sturdy, but I have my apprehensions about the earbuds’ charging-cum-storage case. Made of polycarbonate, the case is bigger than those of peers. Though it has a light weight, has a metallic hinge and a strong magnetic stopper to keep the lid closed until you want to open it, the overall body seems fragile, and it might break if dropped accidentally, especially if dropped with the lid open.

Features

The Nothing ear (1) is among the few wireless earbuds in its segment that boast active noise cancellation. Therefore, it makes a perfect companion if you want to isolate yourself from ambient noise. Nothing has added two-step ANC – light and maximum – to make the feature useful in everyday use scenarios. At the light level, the intensity is mild. This is a great addition, especially for those who feel uncomfortable using ANC, which can be overpowering sometimes. The maximum level is for those who like to experience the best of ANC. It is excessive but comes as a saviour in loud environments.

Besides ANC, there is a transparency mode which uses the earbuds’ microphones to pass on the ambient noise to the ears. This mode lets you use the earbuds and still hear the people around, so you stay cognizant of things in your surroundings. For orthodox users, there is an off mode which disables both the ANC and transparency features and lets you enjoy the conventional in-ear earbuds experience.

Aside from premium features like ANC and transparency, the Nothing ear (1) also gets the basics right. It has an in-ear detection sensor, which pauses music and videos as soon as you pull the earbuds out of your ears.

Nothing ear (1) app

The ear (1) takes its strength from the company’s app, named after the earbuds, available for both Google Android and Apple iOS smartphones. The app is still in the testing phase, but it looks and feels polished in about everything it offers. The app lets you connect the earbuds with compatible devices. It has a simple and easy to understand graphic user interface.

On the home screen, the app shows if the earbuds are connected or not. If connected, the home page shows the current battery level of each earbud separately, and that of the case too. Through the app you can manage the earbuds’ equalisers, sound profile, ANC, and transparency settings. Besides, the app lets you customise the buds’ touch controls for ease of use. Through the app, you can also upgrade the earbuds’ firmware as and when rolled out by the company. You can use the ear (1) without installing the app but the app is a must if you want to get the best experience.

Audio and call performance

The ear (1) is good for both listening to music and attending calls. Starting with audio performance, the earbuds’ sound is rich, with deep bass, clear vocals, and a balanced treble output. While some earbuds sound good either with Android smartphones or iPhones, the Nothing ear (1) sounds equally good with both smartphone types. The audio output is refined and the earbuds sound good, irrespective of what music genre you prefer. Even for podcasts and other vocal-centric content, the earbuds sound good – thanks to built-in voice sound profile available through the app. Besides voice EQ, there is a balance, more bass and more treble EQs; and each sound profile justifies the output the earbuds deliver. As for calls, the Nothing ear (1) works equally well. It recognises voice clearly even in noisy environments, including those with harsh wind conditions.

Battery and charging

The Nothing ear (1) is a pair of solid wireless earbuds with respect to design, features and performance. However, it falls short in terms of on-battery time. The earbuds go for about four hours before asking for a recharge. Thankfully, the charging case holds enough battery power to charge the earbuds at least four times. Moreover, the charging case supports Qi wireless charging, and fast wired charging through its USB-C port.

Verdict

For Rs 5,999, the Nothing ear (1) delivers an experience that matches the likes of premium and expensive wireless earbuds. After all, Nothing has not made all the ado for nothing. The earbuds are one of the best you get for this price. It makes a solid audio companion for both Android and iPhone users. The ear (1) is a solid first attempt for a brand new to making wireless earbuds. It sets the expectations high for the other products coming from Nothing’s stable later this year. For now, the ear (1) is a no-brainer if you are in the market for all-round wireless earbuds on budget.