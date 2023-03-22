Nothing Ear (2) launches in India today: Check specifications, prices here

is set to launch its Ear (2) today, i.e., March 22. Ear (2) is the third earphone by the company, the first two being Nothing Ear (1) and Nothing Ear (stick). Nothing, co-founded by former OnePlus executive Carl Pei and popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD), will unveil the Nothing Ear (2) for free on their official YouTube channels at 8:30 pm IST

Nothing Ear (2) is the successor of Nothing Ear (1), and is expected to be an upgraded version of its predecessor.

Specification of Nothing Ear (2)

Though Nothing hasn't officially revealed the specification of its latest earphones, there are few expected upgrades from the Nothing Ear (2). It is believed that the new Ear (2) will come with the same design as Ear (1) and will retain the battery size and driver's side despite being smaller than the predecessor.

The latest Nothing Ear (2) brings features of TWS active noise cancellation (ANS) and has a transparent body.

Nothing also comes with LHDC Audio 5.0 support for the year. Nothings will feature an IP54 rating for protection against dust and splashes of water and play high-resolution certified audio.

Nothing Ear (2): Design-wise

There could be subtle changes from a design perspective, but it's unlike to see anything substantial. Nothing Ear (2) is expected to come with better quality as its predecessor was highly scratch-prone. It may also come with wireless charging, which is still uncommon in in the Rs 8,000 range. The more interesting point to see here is whether Nothing will come with more colour options in its Ear (2) or not.

Nothing Ear (2) pricing in India

Nothing Ear (2) will be priced anywhere between Rs 8,000 and Rs 10,000. With all the new upgrades and wireless features, it looks worth it.