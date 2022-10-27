Nothing unveils Ear (stick) wireless earbuds: Know price, specs, and more

Expanding its line-up, the UK-based consumer electronics brand on Wednesday launched the Ear (stick). The wireless come in a unique cylindrical case with classic cosmetic silhouettes. Priced at Rs 8,499, the Ear (stick) will be available in India on Myntra and Flipkart from November 17.



Ear (stick): Specification



The Ear (stick) is a pair of half in-ear wireless with transparent design. It comes in a cylindrical case, which rolls to open and close. It is compatible with both and iOS devices. However, it supports fast pairing only with devices. It is IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. The earbuds feature 12.6mm audio drivers and boast up to 29 hours of battery life with a charging case. Nothing says these earbuds can deliver up to 2 hours of extra listening time with 10 minutes of charging.



Unlike its predecessor Nothing Ear (1), these Ear (stick) earbuds lack silicone buds and active noise cancellation (ANC). But, these come with clear voice technology with three microphones on each bud to offer wind-proof and crowd-proof calls. It comes with touch control on each bud for play, pause, skip, voice assistance and change volume functions.



Other features include bass lock technology, which detects how much bass is lost during wear and automatically tune the graphic equalisers based on ambient conditions. The earbuds functions are integrated in the Nothing Phone (1), allowing users to customise gesture controls, adjust EQ settings and access find my earbuds function via quick settings menu. Other smartphones ( and iOS) get the similar functionality enabled through the Nothing X app.



Recently, Nothing hiked the price of its maiden wireless earbuds the Nothing Ear (1) by 50 per cent. Launched at Rs 5,999 in 2021, the earbuds are now available on Flipkart at Rs 7,199 for the white colour model and Rs 8,399 for the Black colour model.



The Nothing Ear (1) comes with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and has two levels of ANC. It is IPX4 rated for water and dust resistance. Each earbud is powered by a 31mAh battery and supported by a case of 570 mAh battery. It has a USB-C port for charging and Bluetooth 5.2 for wireless connectivity.