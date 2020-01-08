Now, Reliance Jio users can make calls using any Wi-Fi network: Know more

-
Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the launch of voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network service, which will roll out nation-wide by January 16. Aimed at improving call quality in indoor areas, the service works on any Wi-Fi network and it is free for Reliance Jio customers. Though the Jio network now supports voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network, it works only if the user has a compatible smartphone that supports the Wi-Fi calling feature. According to the statement released by the company, there are around 150 devices — including Apple and Samsung smartphones — that currently supports Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service. The list of these devices is available on Jio’s official portal.
Steps to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android smartphones:
Step 1: Go to phone’s settings
Step 2: Inside phone’s settings, tap on connections setting
Step 3: Inside connections setting, look for Wi-Fi calling option
Step 4: Click on the toggle button to enable Wi-Fi calling
Steps to enable Wi-Fi calling on Apple smartphones:
Step 1: Go to settings
Step 2: Inside settings, look for ‘Phone’ setting and tap on it
Step 3: Inside ‘Phone’ setting, look for Wi-Fi calling option
Step 4: Tap on the Wi-Fi calling button and enable the toggle button to activate Wi-Fi calling
In December, Bharti Airtel became the first telecom operator in the country to enable the Wi-Fi calling service. However, the service is limited to Airtel broadband connection and on select smartphones.
