Now, Reliance Jio users can make calls using any Wi-Fi network: Know more

on Wednesday announced the launch of voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network service, which will roll out nation-wide by January 16. Aimed at improving call quality in indoor areas, the service works on any Wi-Fi network and it is free for Reliance Jio customers. Though the Jio network now supports voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network, it works only if the user has a compatible smartphone that supports the Wi-Fi calling feature. According to the statement released by the company, there are around 150 devices — including Apple and Samsung smartphones — that currently supports Jio’s Wi-Fi calling service. The list of these devices is available on Jio’s official portal.

Steps to enable Wi-Fi calling on Android smartphones:

Step 1: Go to phone’s settings

Step 2: Inside phone’s settings, tap on connections setting

Step 3: Inside connections setting, look for Wi-Fi calling option

Step 4: Click on the toggle button to enable Wi-Fi calling

Steps to enable Wi-Fi calling on Apple smartphones:

Step 1: Go to settings

Step 2: Inside settings, look for ‘Phone’ setting and tap on it

Step 3: Inside ‘Phone’ setting, look for Wi-Fi calling option

Step 4: Tap on the Wi-Fi calling button and enable the toggle button to activate Wi-Fi calling

In December, Bharti Airtel became the first telecom operator in the country to enable the Wi-Fi calling service. However, the service is limited to Airtel broadband connection and on select smartphones.



