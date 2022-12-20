JUST IN
Business Standard

OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus Buds Pro 2 India launch scheduled for Feb 7: Details

OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be launched in an event on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi

Topics
OnePlus | smartphones | Earbuds

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus has announced the India launch of its next generation flagship smartphone and earbuds. The OnePlus 11 5G and OnePlus Buds Pro 2 would launch alongside other ecosystem products from OnePlus on February 7 in Delhi at an event themed Cloud 11, announced the Chinese electronic maker on Monday.

“We’re thrilled to be revealing these exciting new products that bring a levelled up fast and smooth experience to the market. The OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, and other products are driven by our community co-creation spirit and will be equipped with the most advanced technology to provide a refined experience to our users,” said Pete Lau, Founder, Senior VP, Chief of Product, OnePlus.

The OnePlus 11 5G will mark the return of two user-favorite features, the Hasselblad imaging system that makes photos true to life and the alert slider that makes it easy to shift between different silent, vibrate, and ring modes, OnePlus said in a statement.

As for the Buds Pro 2, OnePlus said the wireless earbuds would be an ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. It would deliver a full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 11:04 IST

