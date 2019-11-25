OnePlus 5th anniversary: Up to Rs 10,000 discounts on smartphones, QLED TVs

-
It has been five years since the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus launched its first smartphone in India. Celebrating the company’s fifth anniversary, OnePlus announced several offers in partnership with Amazon India, including discounts, zero- interest equated monthly instalment options and instant cashback on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. The OnePlus five-year anniversary sale, which started on November 25, will continue until December 2. Here are the offers:
OnePlus 7T
The company’s midrange-premium smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 34,999 and Rs 37,999 for 128GB and 256GB storage variants, respectively. In addition, the company is offering flat Rs 1,500 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and EMI transactions. You can also exchange your old phone for a value of up to Rs 7,000.
OnePlus 7 Pro
The company’s premium smartphone is available at a discounted price of Rs 39,999, Rs 42,999 and Rs 48,999 for 6GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB variants, respectively. In addition, the company is offering flat Rs 2,000 instant discount on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and EMI transactions. Besides, you can exchange your old phone for a value of up to Rs 7,000.
OnePlus Q1 Pro TV
The premium QLED television in OnePlus Q1-series is available at Rs 99,899. In the OnePlus five-year anniversary sale, it gets a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and EMI transactions. The TV is eligible for no interest EMI on select cards. Additionally, you can exchange your old television for a value of up to Rs 9,140.
OnePlus Q1 TV
The premium QLED television in OnePlus Q1-series is available at Rs 69,900. In the OnePlus five-year anniversary sale, it gets a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on HDFC Bank debit and credit cards, and EMI transactions. The TV is eligible for no interest EMI on select cards. You can also exchange your old television for a value of up to Rs 9,140.
