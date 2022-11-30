OnePlus Monitor X 27, Monitor E 24 set to launch in India on December 12

on Wednesday announced that it would launch the Monitor X 27 and Monitor E 24 in India on December 12. The launch will mark the Chinese maker’s entry in to a new product category in India. OnePlus started as a smartphone manufacturer in 2014. Later, it entered into various consumer electronic categories such as fitness wearables, earphones, and smart TVs.

"Now, we are excited to bring our new addition to the OnePlus product portfolio, the OnePlus monitors. We are positive that it will deliver the signature OnePlus experience to our community. The OnePlus monitors also mark our relentless efforts to design innovative products offering top-notch technology at their respective price segments. As always, consistent market analysis and valuable feedback from our community continue to shape our product offerings for them,” said Pete Lau, Founder, OnePlus.

The OnePlus Monitor X 27 will come in 27-inch screen size and the OnePlus Monitor E 24 in 24-inch. According to the company, the OnePlus Monitor X 27 would be an ideal monitor for people to use for gaming, work on projects, and online study. The OnePlus Monitor E 24, on the other hand, would be a mid-range product aimed at masses.

OnePlus ventured into the smart in 2019, which remained exclusive to India. According to Counterpoint Research report, the brand emerged among the top three smart TV brands in India in Q2 2022, registering 123 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the first half of the year.