OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price

-
ALSO READ
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition's India pricing revealed ahead of launch
OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN is everything limited-edition smartphone should be
OnePlus 9RT 5G with 50MP triple-camera, Buds Z2 with ANC launched in India
OnePlus 9RT 5G review: Much like OnePlus 9 without Hasselblad camera system
OnePlus 10 Pro's design and specifications revealed ahead of launch
-
Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Thursday launched in India the Nord CE 2 5G. The smartphone will go on sale on February 22 at OnePlus online store, OnePlus Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and select retail stores. It will be available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boasts 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports compatible content available on over-the-top apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 ships with MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, expandable up to 1TB through dedicated microSD card.
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 will be available for the device in the second half of 2022, said the company. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.
As for cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 sports a triple-camera set-up on the back – 64-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.
Powering the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 65W SuperVOOC fast-charge technology. As for the design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available in gray mirror and bahama blue colours, both with mirror-like finish and flashy overtones. The smartphone is 7.8mm thick, yet features a 3.5 mm headphone jack for wired audio accessories.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU