OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC launched: Specs, price

Chinese smartphone maker on Thursday launched in India the Nord CE 2 The smartphone will go on sale on February 22 at online store, Store App, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience stores and select retail stores. It will be available in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 23,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boasts 6.43-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The screen is HDR10+ certified and supports compatible content available on over-the-top apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 ships with MediaTek Dimensity 900 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, expandable up to 1TB through dedicated microSD card.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 boots Android 11-based OxygenOS 11. The Android 12-based OxygenOS 12 will be available for the device in the second half of 2022, said the company. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 will receive 2 years of Android version updates and 3 years of Android security patches.

As for cameras, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 sports a triple-camera set-up on the back – 64-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.

Powering the smartphone is a 4,500 mAh battery, supported by 65W SuperVOOC fast-charge technology. As for the design, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available in gray mirror and bahama blue colours, both with mirror-like finish and flashy overtones. The smartphone is 7.8mm thick, yet features a 3.5 mm headphone jack for wired audio accessories.