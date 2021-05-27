OnePlus Nord CE, Smart TV U series coming on June 10, confirms CEO Pete Lau

would launch the Nord’s successor along with a new smart TV series on June 10, the Chinese electronics maker’s CEO confirmed. According to Lau, witnessed 200 per cent year-on-year growth for the Nord since its launch in July 2020. Speaking about the Nord’s successor, named the OnePlus Nord CE, Lau said it would be a product focused on delivering the core excellent features needed in a device while also bringing the signature Nord experience to users.

Speaking on the company’s India strategy, Lau said that OnePlus was ready to strengthen manufacturing investments in India and remained committed to the Make in India intitiave, building on its efforts from previous years. The R&D team, especially, had deep roots in India and would remain an extremely important business pillar moving forward, he said. OnePlus aims to achieve 100 per cent or close to 100 per cent manufacturing in India for both smartphones and TVs.

With regard to the Covid-19 impact on OnePlus’ India business, Lau said the impact and reality of the pandemic could not be denied, but the safety of teams and wider network remained the priority for the company. As for the company’s plan for 2021, Lau said its mission remained to empower the world with better technology, improve people’s lives and make a positive impact.

In retrospect, OnePlus in 2020 made a comeback to the entry-level midrange segment, which it once dominated, with the launch of the OnePlus Nord smartphone. The Nord featured a motley mix of design, specifications and features inspired by the elder siblings. The successor, named the OnePlus Nord CE, is set to be a step-up in the same direction. As for the smart TV series, it will be an extension of the OnePlus TV U series. Here are the expected announcement OnePlus would likely make at its June 10 event:

OnePlus Nord CE

The Nord CE is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset. It is a flagship system-on-chip built on the 6nm process, featuring a prime Cortex-A78 core of operating frequency of up to 3.0GHz; three additional A78 cores clocked at up to 2.6GH; and four energy-efficient Cortex-A55 cores that could go up to 2.0GHz. Like the Nord, the successor is going to be a 5G smartphone. It is expected to also support WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. As for cameras, it is unlikely that the Nord CE would sport a Hasselblad camera system, which made its debut with the premium smartphones in the OnePlus 9 series. The Nord CE is, however, expected to retain a quad-camera array on the back.

OnePlus U1S LED TV series

The upcoming smart TVs would be available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, according to Pricebaba. The TVs in the series are expected to sport LED-backlit LCD panels of 3840 x 2160 pixels (4K) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. Besides, the screens will have support for HDR 10+ and HLG high dynamic range content. One of the TVs in the series is likely to feature motion smoothing technology (MEMC), too. As for audio, the TVs will be powered by Dolby Atmos 30W speakers co-tuned by Dynaudio.