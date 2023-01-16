OPPO A78 5G smartphone with 5,000 mAh battery launched: Price and specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Monday launched in India the A78 5G. The smartphone will be available for purchase from January 18 on online store, Amazon India, and select retail outlets. Priced Rs 18,999 onwards, the smartphone will be available with introductory offers, including up to 10 per cent cashback and six months of no-interest equated monthly instalment scheme on ICICI, SBI, BOB, IDFC, OneCard, and AU Finance banks.

OPPO A78 5G smartphone: Specifications



Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor, the OPPO A78 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to be fully charged in nearly 60 minutes of fast-wired charging using 33W SUPERVOOC technology. The smartphone is supported by Android 13-based ColorOS 13 interface. It sports a 6.56-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is offered in 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, with a microSD card slot supporting 1TB of memory. There is a dual rear camera comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The device has an 8-megapixel front camera with features such as AI portrait retouching, AI scene enhancement, and ultra night mode.

The OPPO A78 5G boasts a dual stereo speaker for enhanced sound quality and a volume mode in which users can turn up the speaker level by 200 per cent. Among other features, the smartphone sports a night standby mode for tracking users' sleep patterns to minimise power consumption, a stain-resistant matte finish, and an AI eye comfort tool to reduce optical strain. The smartphone will be introduced in two colour variants - black and blue.