OPPO Band Style to launch alongside OPPO F19 Pro series today at 5 pm

OPPO is set to debut in India its entry-level health and fitness tracker named the OPPO Band Style on March 8. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker will launch the OPPO F19 Pro Plus and OPPO F19 Pro, expanding its camera-centric F-series line-up. While the former is touted by the company as a 5G smartphone, the latter would be a vanilla model sans 5G. However, both the smartphones are expected to bring new imaging features, including the ‘AI Highlight Portrait video’ that the company introduced earlier this year in the OPPO Reno 5 Pro 5G (review). As for the OPPO Band Style, it is touted by the company to feature a sensor to monitor blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) and 1.1-inch AMOLED touchscreen.
OPPO F19 Pro series launch event: Livestream details
OPPO is hosting a music event on Monday at 7 pm (IST) to officially launch the OPPO F19 Pro series and the OPPO Band Style in India. The virtual event will livestream on OPPO India Youtube channel and social media handles – Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
You can also watch the event livestream through the video embedded below:
OPPO F19 Pro Plus and OPPO F10 Pro: Expected specifications
The OPPO F19 Pro series is expected to feature a thin-and-lightweight design, similar to the predecessor the OPPO F17 Pro (review). The smartphones in the series would will feature a single punch-hole screen, which is expected to be an AMOLED unit of fullHD+ resolution. As for the camera, the smartphones are expected to sport a quad-camera array on the rear. While the sensors detail are not known, the OPPO F19 Pro and OPPO F19 Pro Plus would get the ‘AI Highlight Portrait Video’ feature, which is touted by the company as a video recording feature for improved low-light performance. Besides, the smartphones would feature ‘smart 5G’ with support for 5G network on dual-SIMs. The phones would ship with OPPO 50W flash charge.
