OPPO details 125W flash charge, 65W AirVOOC wireless charge tech, and more

on Wednesday introduced the next iteration of its wired and wireless flash charge technology. The Chinese smartphone brand introduced a 125W wired and 65W wireless charge technology dubbed as 125W flash charge and 65W AirVOOC wireless charge, respectively. Besides, the company introduced a 50W mini SuperVOOC charger and a 110W mini flash charger. Unlike the previous iterations of company’s charge technology and chargers, the upcoming tech and chargers seem to have compatibility with devices other than smartphones.

125W Flash Charge

The OPPO’s 125W flash charge technology can charge a 4,000 mAh battery to 41 per cent of its rated capacity in about five minutes, and 100 per cent in about 20 minutes, according to the company. From charger to battery and handset, the charge tech brings upgrades on all fronts to enable fast The charger of 125W flash charge has 20V/6.25A output and features Type-C interface on both ends. The Type-C interface is compatible with PD, PPS and QC charge protocols; therefore, it may support mobile phones, laptops and other devices in the future.

125W flash charge supports the below flash charge protocols and devices

SuperVOOC: 65W

VOOC: 30W

PPS: 125W

PD: 65W (constant output)

QC: 36W

Huawei P40 Pro: 18W

Xiaomi 10 Pro: 30W

vivo X50 Pro: 18W

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: 22.5W

Apple iPad Pro: 45W

Apple MacBook Pro: 65W

65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge

The OPPO’s 65W AirVOOC wireless flash charge can charge a 4,000 mAh battery to 100 per cent of its rated capacity in about 30 minutes at the fastest rate, which is faster than most wired flash charge technologies in the market, according to the company.

The 65W fast charging is enabled through new application of wireless charger and OPPO showcased its conceptualised wireless charger detailing how the new charge tech works.

The AirVOOC wireless charge tech requires dual parallel power channels (output at 20V 2A and 20V 1.25A respectively) to fast-charge mobile phones, placed either horizontally or vertically. When a phone is placed vertically on the OPPO conceptual charger, it charges at the 65W charging rate, and at 25W power when placed horizontally.

The 65W AirVOOC wireless flash is compatible with the Qi standard introduced by the Wireless Power Consortium. It supports current mainstream devices, Qi-BPP5W and Qi-EPP10W.

OPPO 50W mini SuperVOOC charger

These are chargers with enhanced form factor for people always on the go. Touted as the world's smallest and thinnest 50W rated charger, the OPPO’s 50W mini SuperVOOC charger supports 100-240V 50/60Hz input voltage and universal power standards. It is compatible with PD charging protocols, supports up to 27W (9V3A) PD, supports up to 50W (11V4.5A) PPS fast charge, and can charge a variety of devices including mobile phones, tablets and laptops.

50W mini SuperVOOC charger: Supported flash charge protocols and devices

SuperVOOC: 50W

VOOC: 30W

PPS: 50W

PD: 27W

QC: 18W

Huawei P40 Pro: 18W

Xiaomi 10 Pro: 30W

vivo X50 Pro: 18W

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: 22.5W

Apple iPad Pro: 27W

Apple MacBook Pro: 27W

OPPO 110W mini flash charger

Like the 50W mini superVOOC charger, the OPPO 110W mini flash charger has design blueprint designed for portability. It has a USB-C interface and supports mainstream charging protocols like VOOC, PD, PPS, and QC. It can support up to 65W PD, 110W PPS, and 36W QC, and can charge most electronic devices, including mobile phones that support PD/QC standards and laptops with PD charging standard.

110W mini flash charger supports the below flash charge protocols and devices