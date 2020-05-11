Oppo Enco Free review: Tiny, super-light earbuds with decent sound quality

Until late last year, there were very few options if you wanted to buy great true- But now there seems to be no dearth of choices. What's interesting is that most true- in the market bear a mid-range price tag which makes it difficult to separate the good ones from the rest -- unless, of course, you have tested them and experienced for yourself.



We used the Enco Free true-wireless for a few days and in this review we will tell you if this product passed the test.

Design

These earphones might be tiny and super-light but not the best for the job. Foremost,, should stick to where they belong. Its tiny size and light weight does not allow the Enco Free to sit in the ear; the buds fall off at every minor movement. On a cool windy day, I decided to go for a run and took the along, but, to my utter dismay, couldn't listen to any music as the earbuds would keep falling off. I came back home and tried the bigger silicone ear tips and they fitted better but it was back to square one as I tried moving a bit.

Control gestures on the Enco Free respond well to the command but they are too sensitive sometimes, so beware of accidental touches, else you may pause or skip your song just ahead of your favourite solo or riff. You can slide a finger up or down the left earbud to adjust the volume. The same action on the right earbud skips to the next or previous track. Double-tap on any earbud to play or pause music and answer or end calls. The music automatically pauses if you take out any earbud and resumes when you wear it back.

The Enco Free comes in three colours -- white, black, and pink. We used the black unit for review. The earbuds have both matte and glossy look, and when it comes to look, you would find them pleasing to your eyes. Even the charging box is quite compact and can fit in any pocket, no matter how small it is.

I'll start with the noise cancellation, which isn't too good, but the sound quality compensates for that to an extent. The earbuds have two microphones each and they offer a fine call experience as long as it's not too loud outside.

The earbuds have Bluetooth 5, which offers a quick connectivity. The sound quality can be attributed to 13.4mm dynamic drivers, which give the earbuds a loud output that doesn't miss on the elements of bass. We won't say they are bass-heavy, but the output is decent for all music genres.

And, yes, we'll recommend the Enco Free for binge-watching too. Its small size makes it easy for you to lie on one side on your bed or sofa and concentrate on the mobile phone screen for extended hours.

Verdict

I won't call the Oppo Enco Free earbuds exceptional. But the product makes a strong case for itself in the mid-range segment with its price tag of Rs 7,999. I would have like the earbuds more if they somehow stayed in my ears for monger. Perhaps people with smaller ears would not fret so much. But the Enco Free is not a bad deal at all.



