Oppo F19 with 5,000 mAh battery set for India launch today: Check details

Oppo F19 will make its India debut on Tuesday. Oppo had recently launched the higher-end versions of the F19 series in India with Oppo F19 Pro and Oppo F19 Pro+. Oppo F19 will mark the launch of the third version of the F19 series in India. Oppo claims F19 is the thinnest smartphone powered by a 5,000 mAh battery. The smartphone will also make its debut in Sri Lanka soon.
Oppo F19 specifications
The Chinese smartphone-maker has said that the Indian version of the F19 will have a powerful battery of 5,000 mAh. It will come with a full HD+ AMOLED display along with an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will support 33W Flash Charge fast charging technology which will help in charging the smartphone completely in 72 minutes. The company claims that the phone can give 5.5 hours of voice calling or approximately 2 hours use of YouTube with just 5 minutes of charging.
Stay tuned! #FastestLaunch pic.twitter.com/mkz7BHnnG2 — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) April 1, 2021
Fastest in the history of OPPO.⚡
Get set and get excited, we’re bringing the all-new #OPPOF19 with the superfast OPPO 33W Flash Charge in the Fastest Launch Ever on 6th April, 12PM with @Zakirism.
OPPO has been a leader in the industry when it comes to flash charging solutions and the latest offering, OPPO F19 is no different. It will redefine the fast charging solutions in its price segment, said the company in a statement.
According to reports, the Oppo F19 will have a triple camera setup at the back with a 48 MP primary sensor. The setup will be paired with LED flash.
In Sri Lanka, the company has already listed the specifications of the F19. However, it is possible that Indian model will have different features.
Reports also suggest that the phone might come with a volume rocker and will have purple colour as one of the options. It is also likely to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC along with Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of RAM. For connectivity, the phone will have 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-F.
Oppo F19 launch details
The launch event will be shown live through the company’s social media channels at 12 PM IST today. The smartphone is likely to be available on Amazon.
Price details
The OPPO F19 Pro+ version starts at price of Rs 25,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB variant and the OPPO F19 Pro starts at Rs 21,490 for 8GB RAM + 128GB variant. The Oppo F19 is likely to cost Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000.
