Oppo Find X: Innovation or a marketing gimmick? Click to vote, know details

Oppo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, has launched the Find X in India at Rs 59,990. The phone comes in two colours -- bordeaux red and glacier blue – and will be available for preorders on Flipkart starting July 25. The phone will begin to ship to consumers from August 3 onwards. On preorders, the home-grown e-commerce portal would also be offering a gift voucher of Rs 3,000.

First unveiled on June 19 in Paris, the Find X is a premium smartphone with a curved arc glass-based design and premium innards such as Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip (SoC) with Artificial Intelligence engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The flagship smartphone would also feature top-of-the-line features such as an all-screen design, reflective glass back and a motorised mechanical pop-up module, which sports a selfie camera, 3D facial recognition sensors and an earpiece on the front, and dual camera set-up on the rear.

Find X features

The Find X sports a new design in comparison to current generation flagship smartphones. The phone features curved arc glass-based design with a 6.42-inch AMOLED screen in 19.5:9 aspect ratio in the front that stretches from edge-to-edge on three sides, and leaves a negligible chin on the bottom. The all-screen design is achieved by moving the earpiece, selfie camera and sensors to the pop-up mechanic module (stealth design), which comes out from the top. The module also sports the dual camera set-up on its back, along with LED flash, that vacates the phone’s back with only the Oppo logo and the Find X moniker.

Interestingly, there is no fingerprint scanner and the phone relies on the front camera as a biometric tool to unlock the phone.

The front camera, along with a host of sensors such as a flood illuminator, an infrared camera, a ranging sensor and a dot projector, uses Oppo’s 3D structured light face recognition to unlock the phone. According to company’s claim the sensors used in phone project over 15,000 recognition spots on a human face, therefore builds a complete 3D facial model of the user to accurately recognise the face and unlock the device. This is a somewhat similar set-up first seen in the Apple iPhone X. However, Oppo managed to implement it without using a notch-based screen.

In terms of camera, the Oppo Find X sports a 25-megapixel selfie sensor and a 16MP+20MP dual lenses on the back. Both the front and rear cameras use AI for scene selection and to improve the output. The cameras also feature a 3D lighting technique for portraits background bokeh effect.

Oppo Find X software

The phone features gesture-based ColorOS 5.1 operating system, which is a custom ROM built on Google Android Oreo. The operating system allows system-wide integration of Google Assistant, which enables voice command-based operations to look up information, schedule appointments, make phone calls, play music, listen to weather forecasts and find locations.

Oppo Find X specifications

The Find X is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of ROM. The phone is powered by a 3,730 mAH battery, which supports Oppo’s VOOC flash charging that the company claims provides up to two hours of talk time in five minutes of charging.

Oppo Find X: Innovation or a marketing gimmick?

