OPPO K10 smartphone, Enco Air2 true wireless earbuds launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Wednesday launched the K10 smartphone and Enco Air2 true wireless earbuds in India. Priced at Rs 14,990 for the 6GB+128GB variant and Rs 16,990 for the 8GB+128GB variant, the smartphone will be available from March 29 on Flipkart, online store and select retail outlets. The OPPO Enco Air2 will be available at Rs 2,499, starting March 29, on select e-commerce platforms and OPPO Online Store.

OPPO K10: Specifications

The budget-centric sports a 6.59-inch screen of 90Hz refresh rate. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 system-on-chip, the phone comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations. Both the variants support RAM expansion feature, which uses a portion of on-board storage (up to 5GB) to service low-priority tasks active in the background. The smartphone packs a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 33W SuperVOOC fast-charge technology. It boots Android 11 operating system-based ColorOS 11.1 with support for 11 Indian languages. The phone has a 50-megapixel camera on the back, paired with 2MP macro sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.

OPPO Enco Air2: Details

The entry-level true wireless earbuds features a 13.4mm dynamic drivers. It comes in a unique translucent jelly case lid design. According to OPPO, the earbuds have an on-battery time of 24-hours. Each bud weighs 3.5g, and boasts touch controls, AI noise cancellation for calls and 80ms low-latency game mode.