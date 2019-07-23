Oppo K3 sale on Amazon India starts at 12 noon: Price, launch offers, specs

Chinese electronics maker BKK Electronics’ smartphone brand recently launched the K3 in India. The smartphone goes on sale today (July 23), exclusively on e-commerce platform The phone boasts an elevating selfie camera, AMOLED screen, in-display fingerprint sensor, VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip. It comes in two RAM and storage configurations — 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB — priced at Rs 16,990 and Rs 19,990, respectively.

As part of an introductory scheme, Amazon is offering a Rs 1,000 instant cashback in the form of Amazon Pay balance on both RAM and storage variants. The cashback brings down the phone’s effective cost to Rs 15,990 and Rs 18,990 for 6GB/64GB and 8GB/128GB variants, respectively. The phone also gets an instant discount of up to Rs 1,000 on Axis Bank debit and credit card transactions. Additionally, both the variants come bundled with additional benefits worth Rs 7,050 from Jio, discounts worth Rs 12,000 on OYO and gift vouchers worth Rs 5,000 from Lenskart. The phone is also eligible for no-cost equated monthly instalments (EMIs) of three and six months.

The K3 is a midrange phone with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera. It boasts a 6.5-inch fullHD+ AMOLED screen on the front with in-display fingerprint sensor. On the back, the phone has a twin camera set-up featuring a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 system-on-chip. It boots the Google Android Pie operating system under Oppo’s ColorOS 6.0 user interface. Powering the phone is a 3,765 mAh battery, which supports Oppo’s proprietary VOOC 3.0 fast-charging technology. It comes in aurora blue and jade black colours with a gradient reflective design on the back cover.