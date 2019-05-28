Oppo Reno-series with shark fin selfie camera launched: Price and specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday announced the Reno-series in India with the launch of the Reno 10x Zoom and While the goes on sale from today (May 28) on retail stores and online on e-commerce platform Amazon India, the will be available for pre-orders from May 28 and goes on sale from June 7 across retails stores and on Flipkart and Amazon India.

launch offers

10 per cent instant discount on equated monthly instalment transactions on debit and credit cards

The Reno-series phones are eligible for 10 per cent additional exchange value above the regular value through Instacash exchange

One-year assured buyback through Instacash platform

price, camera, specifications and features

The Oppo Reno 10x boasts a 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio, thanks to a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen on the front that stretches from edge to edge with no notch on the top and a thin bezel on the bottom. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 system-on-chip (SoC), and boots Android Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6.0 user interface. It comes in two RAM and storage variants – 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB – and two colour variants -- ocean green and jet black. Powering the phone is a 4,065 mAh battery, supported by VOOC 3.0 fast charge technology.

Imaging is covered by a triple-camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 13MP telephoto lens for up to 10x hybrid lossless zoom – therefore the name Reno 10x Zoom. Interestingly, the camera also boasts up to 60x digital zoom, which is first for any smartphone. There is no camera on the front and the 16MP selfie camera is a part of shark fin shaped mechanical pop-up module that comes out from the top when activated.

The Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is priced at Rs 39,990 and Rs 49,990 for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB variants, respectively.

Oppo Reno price, camera, specifications and features

The Oppo Reno is a vanilla edition and shares design and features with its elder sibling the Reno 10x Zoom. It also has an all-screen design, but sports a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED screen on the front. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and boots Android Pie operating system-based ColorOS 6.0 user interface. It comes in sole 8GB RAM and 128 storage version only. Powering the phone is a 3,765 mAh battery, supported by VOOC flash charge technology.

Imaging is covered by a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor, mated with a 5MP depth sensor. It also boasts a shark fin shaped mechanical pop-up module on the top, featuring the phone’s 16MP selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno is priced at Rs 32,990.