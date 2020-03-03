Oppo Reno 3 Pro hands-on: Motley mix of features and specifications

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo’s Reno series is known for introducing industry-first features with regard to design, imaging and performance. The company has continued with that legacy in the recently launched third-generation Reno-branded smartphone Reno 3 Pro. Starting at Rs 29,990 (8GB/128GB), the smartphone boasts a 44-megapixel dual-camera setup on the front, a first for Oppo-branded The dual cameras are incorporated on-screen in a capsule-shaped punch-hole. Though interesting, the new on-display front camera module allows to take away the shark-fin shaped pop-up selfie camera module, which was part of the previous generation Reno

A successor to the Reno 2, the Reno 3 Pro has notable upgrades in terms of specification and features. Here are the phone’s first impressions.

Despite carrying a high-capacity battery of 4,025 mAh and sporting a 6.4-inch screen, the phone is sleek and has a lightweight design. It is easy to hold and use, but the phone’s polycarbonate back cover seems somewhat uninspiring. On the front, the phone has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution (1080x2340). At a time when 90Hz refresh-rate screens are finding their way into more and more smartphones, the Reno 3 Pro's 60Hz refresh-rate screen seems underwhelming. However, we will reserve the verdict on display quality for our in-depth review, which will be published soon.

Besides the punch hole, the screen also houses the phone’s optical fingerprint sensor. It is fast and reliable. However, it is no match to the Oppo’s face-unlock mechanism, which is blazing fast and accurate in unlocking the phone.

The Reno 3 Pro runs on Android 10 operating system-based ColorOS 7 user interface. The UI seems colourful and interactive. It has big icons, which make navigation easy.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera setup on the back and a dual-camera set-up on the front. The rear-camera set-up includes a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP telephoto lens, an 8MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. The overall camera package seems versatile and convincing.

Powering the phone is a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The phone has a 4,025 mAh battery, which takes 20 minute to charge up to 50 percent of battery capacity from zero, claims Oppo.

Overall, the Reno 3 Pro doesn't seem to be a performance-centric smartphone but a motley mix of specifications and features for everyone. We will reserve our final verdict for our in-depth review, which will be published soon.