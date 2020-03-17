Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Decent everyday smartphone but a tad too expensive

has continued to charm selfie lovers with its smartphones, especially those in its Reno series. Its new offering, the Reno 3 Pro, boasts a 44-megapixel dual-punchhole camera and a slew of features to attract Instagrammers and TikTokers.



But at a time when a heavy camera set-up is not enough for a smartphone to get past the competition, can Reno 3 Pro prove an anomaly? Let's find out:



Oppo's Reno line-up is known for its design and performance, and the absence of a shark-fin camera in the Reno 3 Pro surprised us, but punchhole camera on the front does give it good looks. However, it may distract some while streaming a web-series or playing a game.

A successor to the Reno 2, the Reno 3 Pro has notable upgrades in terms of hardware and software. It is sleek and lightweight, despite featuring a 4,025 mAh battery, so it is very comfortable for everyday use. This could be a relief for those who detest bulky phones.The Reno 3 Pro looks elegant in every way, and the tinted rear panel maintains the thin line between style and overdo. The rear panel is made of polycarbonate material rather than glass which reduces its weight and offers a better grip.

The phone comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED fullHD+ display of a 1080 x 2340 resolution, with slim bezels around it. The 60Hz refresh rate may disappoint some, especially those who have experienced screen panels with enhanced refresh rates, which are intuitive and feel much more responsive in day-to-day usage.The screen offers a decent sunlight legibility, but if it's a sunny day, you might just have to make a few adjustments to watch a video on the phone. Otherwise, the screen offers punchy colours and good viewing angles. We had a good experience while streaming media.The phone's in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition are super-swift.

The Reno 3 Pro runs on the ColorOS 7, based on Android 10 out of the box. The UI is clean and the big icons make navigation easy. There is a dark mode as well, adding to the experience, but we are not a fan of it in general.The Reno 3 Pro is powered by the newly-launched MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. While the addition of MediaTek processor instead of Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC did raise a few eyebrows, it does stave off some doubts when it comes to juggling through social media and streaming apps.The everyday use is breezy, without any notable hiccups. However, all is not sunny when it comes to intense usage, especially heavy gaming. Much of that is because of the 60Hz refresh rate. While the latency does come into play if you are opting for high graphic settings, it works fine when you tweak them a bit.The phone does not heat up much even if you play a heavy game for around an hour.Overall, however, those who are more into gaming may not find the experience too impressive, but the phone seems fine for the average user.The Reno 3 Pro boasts a heavy camera set-up, both at the rear and front; there are a total of six cameras. The quad-camera setup at the rear has a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor.

On the front, there is a 44-megapixel primary selfie camera along with a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The clarity and detailing looked convincing in the pictures we took using this phone. Saturation did seem excessive in a few shots but we believe that had to do with the outdoor conditions, so the phone gets some benefit of the doubt.

You can also shoot at 64-megapixel but the result may not make much difference. Also, the ultra-wide lens may not offer much detail and clarity, but that is an issue in most cases.At outdoor conditions, we felt the phone produces quality photos, on a par with premium smartphones. However, the night mode may not impress you as the final picture (stitched out from multiple photos), lacks details and is noise-heavy.The selfie camera is impressive, we took some shots and felt the fine line between the object and the background was maintained at just where it should be.The Reno 3 Pro has a 4,025mAh battery, which Oppo claims can be charged from zero to 50 per cent in 20 minutes. For that, it has given a 20W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0. We must admit that charging is blazing fast and it lasts easily for around a day if the usage involves just regular social media apps and camera.The battery offers a decent output even if the weekend gamer in you demands a bit extra from the phone.The Oppo Reno 3 Pro is priced at Rs 29,990 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs 32,990 for the 8GB + 256GB storage variant. The phone impresses with its battery life, sleek design, and a decent performance. These make it an ideal smartphone for everyday use. However, its MediaTek Helio P95 processor doesn't live up to expectations when it comes to offering a smooth gaming experience.The smartphone is somewhere in the middle – it is not a performance phone, but it comes close to being one, considering its configuration on paper. Also, its price point may pinch some, as you can get a full-fledged performance phone with a good camera setup by paying only a bit more. The price does go against the phone; otherwise, it is a decent device.