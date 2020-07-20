OPPO Reno 4 Pro with Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC to launch on July 31

Reno4 Pro is coming to India on July 31, announced the Chinese smartphone maker on Monday. Launched in China in June, the Reno4 Pro is a premium midrange smartphone with 5G network support, two-side curved AMOLED screen of 90Hz refresh rate, triple camera array on the back and 65W fast charging support. In India, the phone is expected to launch along with smartwatch.

OPPO Reno 4 specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 Pro sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ AMOLED display of 90Hz refresh rate. It has a punch-hole on the top left corner accommodating phone’s front camera. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip, mated with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. It ships with Android 10 operating system-based ColorOS 7.2 user interface.

Imaging is covered by a triple camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor of an f/1.7 aperture with optical image stabilisation, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor of an f/2.2 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view (FoV), and a 13MP telephoto sensor of an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone has a 32MP selfie camera of an f/2.4 aperture.

The phone has a dual-cell design battery with each cell of 2000 mAh rated capacity (4000mAh total). The phone supports OPPO’s 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charge technology and comes with a compatible charger in the box. The Chinese model comes in five colour options: Crystal Blue, Crystal Red, Mirror Black, Titanium, and Green Glitter. In India, however, only limited colours would be available. It will challenge the OnePlus Nord and Vivo X50 Pro in midrange smartphone segment.