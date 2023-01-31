OPPO to launch Reno8 T 5G smartphone in India on February 3: Details here

-
Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is gearing up to launch in India the Reno8 T 5G smartphone on February 3. The Reno8 T 5G smartphone will be available for purchase online on the OPPO online store and Flipkart, and offline at select retail outlets. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, according to the teaser posted by the company on social media platform.
OPPO Reno8 T 5G: Expected specification
The OPPO Reno8 T 5G would sport a 6.7-inch micro-curved AMOLED screen of a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen would feature a punch-hole camera in the centre and likely boast a screen-to-body ratio of 93 per cent. According to OPPO, the Reno8 T 5G would have a fullHD+ resolution screen of 10-bit colour depth, which is 64 per cent more than regular 8-bit screens.
Powering the smartphone would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, paired with Adreno 619 GPU. It is likely to have a dual-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it would feature a 16MP camera sensor. The smartphone is likely to be offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.
It would be powered by a 4,800 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging. Other expected features include under the screen fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system based ColorOS 13 interface. It is expected to come in black, blue and gold colours.
First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 11:10 IST
