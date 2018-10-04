Panasonic unveils Eluga X1 Pro, Eluga X1 with IR face unlock, AI: Know more

Japanese electronics maker Panasonic, on October 4, launched the and Pro smartphone in India at Rs 22,990 and Rs 26,990, respectively. Powered by artificial intelligence capabilities, the two smartphones feature notch-based screens, infrared led face unlocking mechanism, dual rear cameras and stainless steel body. While the phones are similar in terms of features and technical specifications, they come with different storage and RAM configurations. They will be available in silver and dark grey colours across retail outlets, starting October 10. As an introductory offer, is providing a free wireless charger with the Pro and a headphone with the Eluga X1.

In terms of specifications and features, the Eluga X1-series smartphones sport 6.18-inch fullHD+ screen with a notch on top, accommodating front camera, earpiece, sensors, infrared sensor for face unlock capabilities. These phones have stainless steel bodies with 2.5D curved design. They are powered by MediaTek Helio P60 system-on-chip (SoC) and boots Google Android Oreo operating system out of the box. While the has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the Eluga X1 has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Both the smartphones support microSD card for storage expansion.

Imaging in both smartphones are taken care of by a dual camera module on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor mated with a 5MP depth sensing lens, and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. Both camera modules support artificial intelligence capabilities, such as scene recognition. The camera modules also support multiple modes such as the face beauty mode, bokeh mode, live photos, back light effect, time lapse, professional mode and group selfie mode. The primary camera sensor on the back of these devices also have optical image stabilisation.

These smartphones are powered by a 3,000 mAh battery and have USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. The Eluga X1 Pro also supports wireless charging.