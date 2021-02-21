Pandemic forced Indian biz to rely on cloud tech more than ever before

The pandemic has laid bare the deficiencies in the cloud infrastructure, security and network architecture capabilities of businesses, hindering their ability to adapt and remain agile. It has forced a cultural mindset shift, with global organisations adapting their agility plans from recovering infrastructure and applications to getting office-based workers working from home.

Despite this uncertainty, it has provided a significant opportunity to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.

An NTT report on cloud technology says about 89 per cent of Indian businesses agree that the pandemic has forced their business to rely on technology more than ever before.

The report, which conducted research with 950 decision-makers in 13 Asia Pacific countries, including India, says hybrid cloud is now seen as critical to data-driven processes and real-time decisions, both now and in the future.



