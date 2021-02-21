Pandemic forced Indian biz to rely on cloud tech more than ever before

-
ALSO READ
2021 may see people using technology to thrive, not just survive
Infosys outshines rivals with Q2 performance; net profit jumps 20.5%
Tech security reimagined: How password-less authentication works
Tech Mahindra may partner Reliance Jio to provide 5G solutions to world
Google sees rapid demand for cloud tech in India amid Covid: Amitabh Jacob
-
The pandemic has laid bare the deficiencies in the cloud infrastructure, security and network architecture capabilities of businesses, hindering their ability to adapt and remain agile. It has forced a cultural mindset shift, with global organisations adapting their agility plans from recovering infrastructure and applications to getting office-based workers working from home.
Despite this uncertainty, it has provided a significant opportunity to accelerate digital transformation initiatives.
An NTT report on cloud technology says about 89 per cent of Indian businesses agree that the pandemic has forced their business to rely on technology more than ever before.
The report, which conducted research with 950 decision-makers in 13 Asia Pacific countries, including India, says hybrid cloud is now seen as critical to data-driven processes and real-time decisions, both now and in the future.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU