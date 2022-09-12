Peer Robotics raises $2.3 million in seed funding from Kalaari Capital

Mobile firm Peer announced that it has raised $2.3 million in seed funding led by Kalaari Capital, with participation from existing investors- Axilor Ventures, Connecticut Innovations and Innopact VC.

Peer Is designed to work with humans, mirroring workflows in manufacturing operations on repetitive tasks; saving time, increasing efficiency and reducing injuries, said the firm in a statement. All repetitive, labour-intensive tasks can be handled by a robot, leaving more cognitive tasks to employees, the company said.

“Manufacturers regularly deal with lots of repetitive, labor-intensive tasks that are great candidates for automation,” said Rishabh Agarwal, co-founder and CEO of Peer Robotics. “Small and medium-size companies are struggling with a labor shortage today, not to mention high turn-over. Also, many operations are still manual with employees operating at a high risk of injuries and fatigue. Solutions to date have been too expensive and complex,” he added.

The company’s learn from humans in real-time, allowing people on the shop floor to easily integrate and deploy solutions, stated Peer Robotics. Common industries that use the company’s services include automotive, aerospace, fabrication and machining, and home appliance and tooling.

Peer Robotics says it is part of the STANLEY+Techstars Accelerator program portfolio. The robot has been in research and development for the past year at several manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and India.

“Cyber physical systems are ushering a new era where collaborative with contextual intelligence, low implementation time, and negligible integration cost will lead industrialization in every sector,” said Ravinder Pal Singh, Partner at . “Peer Robotics’ navigation module and heuristic feedback-based learning, offers manufacturers the next generation of smart, content driven and affordable robotic platforms,” he added.