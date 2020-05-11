Pen drive to SSD: Top storage drive picks from Sandisk, Western Digital

From thumb-sized pen drives for daily needs to blazing-fast solid-state drives for quick transfer of big files, there is a storage device for every purpose and need. While most storage devices offer similar utility, there are some that come with additional tools. These additional tools include hardware-level encryption for security, password protection, auto back-up and restore, and cross-platform compatibility.

Business Standard brings you a list of storage devices that offer more than just storage space:

Ultra Dual Drive 64GB (USB Type-C)

This pen drive is a dual-purpose storage device with a conventional USB Type-A connector on the one side and USB Type-C connector on the other. The USB Type-A connector allows it to connect to most devices, including personal computers, televisions and set-top boxes. The USB Type-C, on the other hand, allows it to connect to compatible mobile devices like smartphones, tablets and some supported monitors. Moreover, the USB Type-C is now a standard port in most notebooks and Macs. Therefore, this pen drive utility goes beyond conventional usage.

In terms of feature, this pen drive comes loaded with Memory app for Android smartphones and tablets. While the app is not a must for the drive to be able to connect to Android smartphones and tablets, it makes it easy to use and manage the drive. The app is intuitive and quite straight forward. You can use the app to take data back-up (manual and automatic), social media photos and videos back-up, and copy or move data between drive and smartphone. Also, the app allows you to delete junk files and clean up WhatsApp media from the connected Android device.

Western Digital My Passport HDD 5TB (External)

This is a traditional hard-disk drive with modern-day features. Hard Disks are the most affordable storage devices that offer ample storage space, and the My Passport HDD comes in up to 5 TB of storage space. The drive comes loaded with an application set-up file for Windows-based machines and Macs. Named WD Discovery, the application enables value-added functions that the drive supports. The application has a dedicated app tab, which shows various functions that the drive supports – WD Backup, WD Utility and WD Security.

The data back-up app allows easy back-up of computer data with a provision to choose what to back up and how frequently to take back-up. The app also gives an easy back-up restore functionality. The security app helps set password to the drive for data encryption. The utility app checks for drive health and runs tests to keep it in a good shape. Besides these apps, the WD Discovery application also allows additional features like social media and cloud data back-up. Once connected with cloud storage or a social media account, the HDD imports data from cloud storage or social media account and stores it in their relevant folders, which can then be accessed offline.

Though HDD is compatible with Windows-based machines and Macs, it does not support cross-platform operations. Therefore, you cannot use it interchangeably on these platforms.



Extreme Pro SSD 1TB

This is a must-have device if you need a no-fuss storage solution that works across devices without requiring any application. Besides, it supports blazing-fast transfer speeds, thanks to Non-Volatile Memory express (NVMe) technology, and has a portable form factor that fits evenly even in your jeans pocket. Moreover, it is water-resistant (IP55) and has a rugged design.

SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD

This device comes with two cables – USB Type-A to USB Type-C and USB Type-C to USB Type-C. This makes it universally compatible with PCs and Macs with USB Type-A and Type-C ports. Unlike other storage devices that are primarily aimed for data back-up, the SanDisk Extreme Pro SSD is designed for content creators whose workload demands exceptional data transfer speed.