Philips AC3059/65 Air Purifier: Cleans the air of particulate matter, odour

The Philips AC3059/65 is a smart air purifier with wireless internet connectivity for remote management through its smartphone app (Clean Home+) and digital voice assistants (Alexa and Siri). The technology-rich Philips AC3059/65 air purifier is said to clean the surrounding air of more than just the particulate matter. The company claims that it is effective against PM2.5, smoke, dust, pollen allergen, bacteria, and viruses. Does it stand true to all these promises? Let’s find out:

Design

The Philips AC3059/65 is part of the company’s New Urban Living Series targetting customers among urban households. And its design seems to speak likewise. It has a cylindrical body with perforated holes on the lower side, a flat minimal design on the front, and air vent with grills at the top. It looks elegant and blends well with modern home interiors.

The design is complemented by its bold circular display at the top showing air pollution reading (indoor allergen index, PM2.5, and gas) in real time. Besides, the display is circled by icons and touch buttons for features that the air purifier supports. The icons include indicators for Wi-Fi, fan mode, filter change, and filter clean. The touch buttons are there to check filter life, switch the display reading, switch on/off air purifier, change the fan mode and enable/disable backlighting. The touch buttons and self-explanatory icons make the Philips AC3059/65 air purifier easy to use by non-smart homes, too.

Performance

At this time of the year, air pollution hits extreme levels, especially in Delhi and bordering states, and that makes it comparatively easy to test any air purifier’s utility. That said, the Philips AC3059/65 is an effective indoor air purifier which cleans the air of the particulate matters and odour. It has a three-layer filter; a prefilter to catch dust and hair, a HEPA filter to clean the air of ultra-fine particles as small as 0.003 microns, and an activated charcoal filter to remove harmful gases and unpleasant odour.

The images below show the Philips AC3059/65 filter after two weeks of usage; Filter 1 shows a thick layer of dust and other visible particles covering the entire prefilter, and Filter 2 shows an otherwise white HEPA filter below the prefilter layer turned black. The filter damage visible on the two images shows how effective the Philips AC3059/65 is with regard to cleaning the air of particulate matter. Talking about the filter, the prefilter requires cleaning after every 400 hours of use for efficient air-cleaning operations. The Philips AC3059/65 works equally well to remove the odour and gases.

Clean Home+ app and smart utility

The Philips AC3059/65 is a smart air purifier with wireless internet connectivity for remote management through its smartphone app (Clean Home+) and digital voice assistants (Alexa and Siri). The Clean Home+ smartphone app is available for iOS and Android operating system-based smartphones. The app is easy to configure and use; it requires Wi-Fi network (2.4GHz) to connect with internet and a Philips account to sync and store data.

The app is quite straightforward and shows the relevant information on the home screen. Tap on the air purifier icon on the app’s home screen for a detailed coverage and historical data. The app also enables a schedule feature, which lets you set time to turn on/turn off the air purifier automatically. The app allows easy integration with voice assistants like Alexa and Siri for voice command-based operations. However, the voice commands are limited and not available for every utility that the air purifier offers. Nonetheless, the smart functions here make the Philips AC3059/65 air purifier a perfect fit for smart homes.

Verdict

Priced at Rs 32,995, the Philips AC3059/65 is an effective air purifier that cleans the air of pollutants, smoke, dust, pollen allergen, bacteria, and viruses. Its smart capability makes it a good deal for someone looking for an air purifier to complement their smart home set-up. Besides, it looks equally well and draws attention, even as it sits discreetly, cleaning the air without making any noise.