POCO announces Flipkart Big Saving Days sale offers on smartphones: Details

Chinese brand on Friday announced offers on smartphones that would be available on Flipkart at its Big Saving Days sale. Early access to the sale commences from January 14 for select consumers, and from January 15 for everyone. The offers on smartphones would be available starting January 14 and would continue until January 20. Below are the deals:



F4 5G



The POCO F4 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 for the base model with 6GB and 128GB storage. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G processor, it sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness level. It features a HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,500 mAh battery.

POCO X4 Pro 5G



The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs 13,999. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, the sports a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The is IP53 rated for dust and splash resistance. It boasts a triple-camera system on the back, featuring a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor.

POCO M4 5G



Inclusive of the sale discount, the POCO M4 5G will be available at Rs 10,249. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5,000 mAh battery. It sports a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It boasts a dual-camera system on the back, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 8MP camera sensor. It boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 13.

POCO C31



It will be available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 for the base model with 3GB and 32GB storage. Powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor, the smartphone boasts a 6.53-inch IPS LCD screen and 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W wired charging. It comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB configuration, and royal blue and shadow grey colours.

POCO M4 Pro 5G



The 5G smartphone will be available at a discounted price of Rs 11,249 for the base model with 4GB and 64GB storage. Powered by Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, it sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen of 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported with an 33W wired charger. It comes in power black, cool blue, and POCO yellow colours.