POCO M2 Pro with 33W fast charger, ad-free MIUI 11 launched: Details here

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi’s spin-off smartphone brand POCO on Thursday launched the POCO M2 Pro. The phone boasts side-mounted fingerprint sensor, quad camera array on the back, and 5000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charge support. Moreover, it supports Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) indigenously developed navigation system, the NavIC.

"Over the last two years, we have evolved as a brand while maintaining focus on innovation. The launch of POCO M2 Pro is our effort in the same direction; designed and manufactured specifically for the Indian users…We are confident that this new smartphone will also appeal to existing POCO fans and new consumers across alike,” said Manmohan Chandolu, General Manager, POCO India.

The POCO M2 Pro will be available in three colour variants -- Out of the Blue, Green and Greener and Two Shades of Black. It will be available in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants, priced at Rs 13,999, Rs 14,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively. The phone goes on sale at Flipkart from July 14.

In terms of specifications, the smartphones feature a 6.67-inch fullHD+ display of 2400 x 1080 pixels resolutions. The screen is covered under Corning Gorilla Glass 5 glass for protection against scratches and smudges. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor, paired with Adreno 618 GPU.

The POCO M2 Pro has a quad-camera setup on the back, featuring of 48-megapixel primary lens, 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, 5MP macro sensor and 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel in-display selfie shooter.

The smartphone ships with 10 operating system with a layer of company's proprietary MIUI 11 for POCO user interface on top. Compared to other iterations of the MIUI 11, this user interface is free from advertisement.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. It comes with 33W fast charging support.