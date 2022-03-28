POCO X4 Pro 5G with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695, 120Hz sAMOLED screen launched

-
Chinese smartphone maker POCO on Monday launched in India the POCO X4 Pro 5G. The smartphone boasts Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip, super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 64-megapixel-based triple-camera set-up, 5000 mAh battery, 67W fast-charge technology, and stereo speakers. The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in POCO yellow, laser blue and laser black colours starting April 5 at 12 noon on Flipkart.
The POCO X4 Pro 5G will be available in three RAM and on-board storage configurations. The base variant comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 18,999. There is another 6GB RAM variant, with 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 19,999. The top-end variant comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage, priced at Rs 21,999.
“Packed in with prominent flagship-level features such as a 120Hz AMOLED display, 64MP camera and 67W MMT Sonic charging, POCO X4 Pro 5G is designed for enthusiasts seeking unbeatable value, quality, and performance,” Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India said.
As for the specifications, the POCO X4 Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1200 nits peak brightness. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the phone comes with up to 8GB (LPDDR4x) RAM and 128GB (UFS 2.2) on-board storage. For storage expansion, the smartphone has microSD card slot with support for cards of up to 1TB storage capacity. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery supported by 67W MMT Sonic fast-charging. Imaging is covered by a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera sensor.
