POCO X5 5G with Qualcomm SD 695, 120Hz AMOLED screen launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone maker on Tuesday launched in India the X5 5G. Offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, the smartphone will be available in supernova green, wildcat blue and jaguar black colours on Flipkart from March 21. As for the introductory offers, is offering a discount of Rs 2,000 on ICICI bank cards. Besides, the company is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 2,000 in a trade-in deal. Below are the POCO X5 5G specifications:

The POCO X5 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 system-on-chip, paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB on-board storage. It sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The screen is said to hit a peak brightness of 1200nits in sunlight mode.





The POCO X5 5G sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor of an f/1.8 aperture paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera sensor and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the phone has a 13MP camera sensor. The camera system supports multiple modes, including HDR, Night and AI scene detection.

Powering the POCO X5 Pro is a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by a 33W fast charger. The smartphone comes with the fast charger as a standard in-box accessory. The POCO X5 5G is IP53 rated for water splash and dust resistance. It has a side mounted fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm audio out port. Other features include support for MIUI dialer and up to 5GB expandable Turbo RAM capability.