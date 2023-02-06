JUST IN
POCO X5 Pro 5G India launch today: How to watch livestream & what to expect

The POCO X5 Pro 5G smartphone will be available for purchase after the launch, in limited quantity as part of early access sale, on the e-commerce platform Flipkart

Topics
POCO | smartphone | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

POCO X5 Pro 5G
POCO X5 Pro 5G

Chinese smartphone maker POCO is set to launch in India the Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone on February 6 at 5:30 pm. The smartphone would be announced in an online event, which would stream live on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and company’s social media accounts.

As a part of an early access sale, the smartphone will be available in limited quantity for purchase on Flipkart right after the launch. Below are the expected specifications:

POCO X5 Pro 5G: Expected specification

The POCO X5 Pro 5G is expected to sport a 6.67-inch super AMOLED screen of 120Hz refresh rate. Powering the smartphone would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which is paired with Adreno 642L GPU. It is likely to have a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

On the front, it is likely to feature a 16MP camera sensor. The smartphone is likely to be offered in 6GB RAM + 64GB, 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants.

It would be powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging. Other expected features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone is likely to boot Android 13 operating system-based MIUI 14 interface. It is expected to come in POCO’s signature yellow colour, besides other colour options.

POCO X5 Pro 5G: How to watch launch livestream

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 11:14 IST

