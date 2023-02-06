POCO X5 Pro 5G with 108MP triple camera set-up, Qualcomm SD 778G launched

-
Chinese smartphone maker POCO on Monday launched in India the POCO X5 Pro 5G. The smartphone comes in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations at Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively. As a part of an early access sale, the company is offering a bank discount of Rs 2,000 to ICICI Bank cardholders. Besides, there is a discount of Rs 2,000 on exchange deals. Inclusive of these offers, the smartphone is available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart at an effective price starting at Rs 20,999.
POCO X5 Pro 5G: Specifications
The POCO X5 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ Xfinity AMOLED screen of 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness level. The screen supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats.
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, which has an integrated Adreno 642L GPU.
The smartphone has a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 108-megapixel primary camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it has a 16MP camera sensor. Camera features include panorama, time-lapse, night mode, 4K recording and more.
The POCO X5 Pro 5G is IP53 rated for water and dust protection. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 67W wired charging. Other features include side-mounted fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack, dual-SIM support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB-C port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone boots Android 12 operating system-based MIUI 14 interface. For thermals, the phone is said to have a 12-layers graphite heat dissipation system.
First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 18:38 IST
